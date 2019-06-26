Coca-Cola gives fans chance to win Premier League tickets

John Wood

As part of Coca-Cola GB’s partnership with the Premier League, and under the ‘Where Everyone Plays’ campaign banner, football fans will be given the chance to win tickets to see their favourite team play with a new on-pack promotion this summer ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Kicking off on the 8 July, the promotion will run for eight weeks until the 2 September, with 120 pairs of tickets given away every week and will be supported by TV, radio and out-of-home advertising. The promotion will be available across multiple brands in the Coca-Cola European Partner’s portfolio, with codes found on packs of Coca-Cola original taste, Coca-Cola zero sugar, Diet Coke, Fanta, Fanta Zero, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Dr Pepper, Dr Pepper Zero, Oasis and Oasis Zero.

Special packs will feature a graphic of the Premier League logo to help retailers boost sales among fans of the competition and in-store display materials will be available.

As well as winning tickets, consumers will be able to help local causes benefit from access to football pitches and expert coaching in communities where facilities are difficult to access. Coca-Cola GB has committed to donating £200,000 to sports charity StreetGames, and shoppers will be given the opportunity to vote for which local cause they would like the charity to support when entering the online prize draw.

Simon Harrison, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Football is the most popular sport in the UK and we want to make sure that everyone has the chance to enjoy it. Whether that is through seeing their favourite Premier League team play live or by providing local communities with the facilities and coaching they need to get involved themselves through our work with StreetGames.

“Our new on-pack promotion will help retailers to drive visibility and sales across multiple brands in their store by appealing to football fans across the country, thanks to the popularity of the Premier League.”

