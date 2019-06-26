Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Coca-Cola gives fans chance to win Premier League tickets

John Wood · 26 June, 2019

As part of Coca-Cola GB’s partnership with the Premier League, and under the ‘Where Everyone Plays’ campaign banner, football fans will be given the chance to win tickets to see their favourite team play with a new on-pack promotion this summer ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Kicking off on the 8 July, the promotion will run for eight weeks until the 2 September, with 120 pairs of tickets given away every week and will be supported by TV, radio and out-of-home advertising. The promotion will be available across multiple brands in the Coca-Cola European Partner’s portfolio, with codes found on packs of Coca-Cola original taste, Coca-Cola zero sugar, Diet Coke, Fanta, Fanta Zero, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Dr Pepper, Dr Pepper Zero, Oasis and Oasis Zero.

Special packs will feature a graphic of the Premier League logo to help retailers boost sales among fans of the competition and in-store display materials will be available.

As well as winning tickets, consumers will be able to help local causes benefit from access to football pitches and expert coaching in communities where facilities are difficult to access. Coca-Cola GB has committed to donating £200,000 to sports charity StreetGames, and shoppers will be given the opportunity to vote for which local cause they would like the charity to support when entering the online prize draw.

Simon Harrison, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Football is the most popular sport in the UK and we want to make sure that everyone has the chance to enjoy it. Whether that is through seeing their favourite Premier League team play live or by providing local communities with the facilities and coaching they need to get involved themselves through our work with StreetGames.

“Our new on-pack promotion will help retailers to drive visibility and sales across multiple brands in their store by appealing to football fans across the country, thanks to the popularity of the Premier League.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 24 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.2857.70140.12127.98
East Midlands131.6068.90140.85127.71
London131.33140.96128.23
North East129.66138.96126.73
North West131.00139.23127.30
Northern Ireland128.51131.73125.73
Scotland130.85138.96127.55
South East132.2960.90140.20128.42
South West131.66136.77127.64
Wales130.56135.65126.91
West Midlands131.3459.90139.08127.72
Yorkshire & Humber130.65141.05127.11
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jos Richardson & Son to operate M1 fuel s...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Co-op reopens site after multi-million po...

BP and Simply Food store set for planning...

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Jos Richardson & Son to operate M1 fuel s...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training