Family to sell forecourt after 50 years in the business

Merril Boulton · 28 June, 2019

The Morrison family is putting its Gulf-branded petrol filling station up for sale, having owned it for more than 50 years.

The busy forecourt, based in Ramsgate, Kent, has an on-site Bargain Booze store, which provides an off licence and a range of convenience products, catering to a variety of customer needs.

Situated on the High Street in the heart of St Lawrence, on the main road into the town centre, the forecourt is ideally located to capture passing trade and local footfall, trading successfully with a net turnover of circa £20,000 a week. Serving both local residents and the high volume of visitors to the area, with many drawn to the scenic Kent coast, the business is well placed to maintain consistent trade.

The family has decided to sell in order to pursue other business interests. Partner in the business, Annabel Du Plessis, says: “It’s a shame to be selling what is a very busy petrol station, but the time is right for us to focus on other things.”

Jack Dudley, senior business agent at Christie & Co, is handling the sale: “I’m very pleased to be acting on behalf of the Morrison family in the sale of their thriving forecourt business. This site is located in the heart of St Lawrence on a busy main road and fuel volumes have been consistently high. Along with a healthy income from the mains contract post office, this is an excellent opportunity for a new purchaser to continue to grow the business and build on the established trade.”

The freehold interest of the Gulf petrol station and Bargain Booze store is on the market at an asking price of £1,650,000.

