MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Merril Boulton · 28 June, 2019

Motor Fuel Group has appointed Booker retail boss Steve Fox as its new managing director, retail.

Steve will join MFG on September 1, 2019 and will report directly to Jeremy Clarke, MFG’s chief operating officer with the retail, trading, operations and developments teams reporting to him.

Graham Timbers will continue as managing director, operations, albeit on a part-time basis.

Steve has over 30 years’ experience in food and convenience retailing. Starting his career in operations with Safeway, he then moved to Booker where he managed a six-fold increase in their Premier symbol group members before becoming managing director, Booker Group – Retail with responsibility for all of the Group’s retail activities. In addition, over the last year, he has been actively involved in the company’s successful merger with Tesco PLC.

Jeremy Clarke said: “This is key appointment for us as MFG drives ahead with strengthening its retail offering, pursues an ambitious retail development programme and builds upon our market leadership position.

“Steve brings a wealth of retail and wholesale experience to MFG together with an existing understanding of our business, having worked with us since May 2016 when we rolled out the Londis and Budgens shop formats across our network.”

