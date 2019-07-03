Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Certas begins construction of bunker site at Newark Lorry Park

John Wood · 03 July, 2019
Ground breaking at Newark bunker site

Certas Energy is expanding its bunker refuelling site network with a new development at Newark Lorry Park. The site is located on the old Great North Road, alongside the A46 trunk road and is three miles from the A1.

Developed by Certas Energy in partnership with Newark and Sherwood District Council, the new HGV refuelling site will feature four high-speed pumps dispensing diesel fuel, gas oil and AdBlue at speeds of up to 120 litres per minute.

The refuelling bunker joins a range of existing facilities at Newark Lorry Park, including a cafe serving home-cooked food, as well as toilets, showers and a truck-wash.

Parking facilities at the site have also recently been upgraded to increase capacity, offering more than 160 secure spaces for vehicles.

The ground-breaking ceremony, which marked the first official day of construction on the site, was presided over by Keith Girling, deputy leader for Newark and Sherwood District Council, who commented: “The Certas Energy HGV refuelling bunker is an invaluable addition to the offering at Newark Lorry Park. We want the site to be somewhere drivers can access all of the facilities they need with speed and convenience, and the introduction of high-speed fuel pumps and cashless payment really improves this.”

Andrew Goodwin, national bunker manager for Certas Energy, said: “It is a pleasure to be partnering with Newark Lorry Park to help to deliver a ‘one-stop’ destination for drivers and hauliers. The Newark site is a key part of our wider strategy to extend our bunker site coverage across the UK’s strategic road network. Certas Energy is committed to boosting convenience for drivers all over the country, and our Newark site is another fantastic step towards this.”

Pictured above from left are: Darren Wardale, deputy asset manager (facilities) and Keith Girling, deputy leader from Newark and Sherwood District Council, and Andrew Goodwin, Certas Energy national bunker manager.

