Euro Garages wins consent for development in Workington

John Wood

Euro Garages has won planning permission to develop a drive-through café, restaurant and filling station in west Cumbria.

The scheme is for the site of a former care home on land bounded by the A595 and A597 at Lillyhall in Workington.

The plans include a fuel forecourt with four pump islands and eight multi-product fuel pumps in a linear arrangement under a canopy. In addition there will be separate HGV facilities with two pump islands at which three HGVs can be refuelled within separate lanes.

There will be a sales building with 203sq m of retail space and immediately outside it will be three charging points for electric vehicles. In addition to a convenience store this building will also house a food to go counter, and Euro Garages says it will operate under one or both of its Subway and Greggs partner brands.

There will also be a 334sq m drive-through restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating areas, and a 224sq m drive-through coffee shop.

There will be a total of 60 parking spaces, with 40 adjacent to the drive-through units, and the rest, including the electric charging spaces adjacent to the shop.

Euro Garages anticipates that the completed scheme will create 70 new jobs,

The plans were approved by Allerdale Council’s planning panel by seven votes to five.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: