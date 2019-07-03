Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Euro Garages wins consent for development in Workington

John Wood · 03 July, 2019
Euro Garages logo close-up

Euro Garages has won planning permission to develop a drive-through café, restaurant and filling station in west Cumbria.

The scheme is for the site of a former care home on land bounded by the A595 and A597 at Lillyhall in Workington.

The plans include a fuel forecourt with four pump islands and eight multi-product fuel pumps in a linear arrangement under a canopy. In addition there will be separate HGV facilities with two pump islands at which three HGVs can be refuelled within separate lanes.

There will be a sales building with 203sq m of retail space and immediately outside it will be three charging points for electric vehicles. In addition to a convenience store this building will also house a food to go counter, and Euro Garages says it will operate under one or both of its Subway and Greggs partner brands.

There will also be a 334sq m drive-through restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating areas, and a 224sq m drive-through coffee shop.

There will be a total of 60 parking spaces, with 40 adjacent to the drive-through units, and the rest, including the electric charging spaces adjacent to the shop.

Euro Garages anticipates that the completed scheme will create 70 new jobs,

The plans were approved by Allerdale Council’s planning panel by seven votes to five.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.0465.90138.84127.88
East Midlands131.37138.64127.77
London131.03140.76128.10
North East129.32143.71127.06
North West130.75139.50127.32
Northern Ireland128.57134.73125.90
Scotland130.63137.51127.49
South East131.9565.23140.08128.35
South West131.4462.30138.84127.67
Wales130.3264.90135.92126.84
West Midlands131.0664.90141.24127.62
Yorkshire & Humber130.4263.90138.96127.28
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

First-time buyer acquires site from Top 5...

Family to sell forecourt after 50 years i...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

Jos Richardson & Son to operate M1 fuel s...

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Gridserve applies for planning consent fo...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training