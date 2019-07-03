Asda forecourt closed over fuel contamination fears

An Asda forecourt in south Wales has been shut after a number of cars broke down shortly after filling up there on July 1.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We are currently conducting an investigation into a suspected contamination at our Pillgwenlly petrol station at around 7pm last night. As soon as the problem was identified the site was closed at 7.55pm.

“We believe only a small number of customers have been affected and are already in contact with some of them, but if any other customers have experienced problems with their vehicles after refuelling between 7pm and 7:55pm please contact customer services on 0800 952 0101. We are working to reopen the site as soon as possible following thorough testing.”

Gwent Police confirmed they were called to reports of broken down vehicles. A spokesman said: “Officers were called to Lower Dock Street in the Pillgwenlly area of Newport at approximately 7.50pm on July 1, following reports of a number of broken down vehicles.

“Four cars had broken down near the junction of John Street, causing a partial obstruction. Police assisted with making the vehicles and occupants safe while awaiting recovery.”

