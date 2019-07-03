Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Petrol and diesel prices fall after four months of rises

John Wood · 03 July, 2019
fuel pumps

Four months of rising fuel prices came to an end in June with the average cost of both petrol and diesel at the pumps falling sharply due to the cost of oil dipping to $62, according to RAC Fuel Watch.

The average price of unleaded petrol dropped 3ppl from 130.67ppl to 127.62ppl, and diesel was down 4.61ppl from 135.51ppl to 130.90ppl – the ninth biggest monthly reduction in the price of a litre of diesel since 2000.

The four big supermarkets cut their fuel prices by more than the UK average, with a 6ppl reduction in diesel, from 133ppl to 126.98ppl, but with petrol the cut was below the UK average at 2.67ppl, with a litre costing 124.08ppl by the close of June.

At the end of June Asda had the lowest priced petrol at its sites at 123.25ppl, slightly less than Tesco with an average of 123.65ppl. Asda also had the cheapest diesel at 124.70ppl with its next nearest competitor more than 2ppl more expensive.

Across the month oil rose nearly 5% (4.65%) from $63.28 to $66.22 and the pound gained 1% on the dollar finishing the month on $1.27, up from $1.26.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams added: “Drivers should take heart from the fact fuel prices have gone down in June, but it’s hard to see another drop materialising with OPEC and its partners extending their production cut until March 2020. On top of that there is also talk of a trade deal being struck between the United States and China allaying fears of a global economic slowdown which may have led to lower oil prices and in turn cheaper prices at the pump.

“If we get through July without petrol and diesel going up it will be a good result for drivers at the start of the summer holidays.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.0465.90138.84127.88
East Midlands131.37138.64127.77
London131.03140.76128.10
North East129.32143.71127.06
North West130.75139.50127.32
Northern Ireland128.57134.73125.90
Scotland130.63137.51127.49
South East131.9565.23140.08128.35
South West131.4462.30138.84127.67
Wales130.3264.90135.92126.84
West Midlands131.0664.90141.24127.62
Yorkshire & Humber130.4263.90138.96127.28
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

First-time buyer acquires site from Top 5...

Family to sell forecourt after 50 years i...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

Jos Richardson & Son to operate M1 fuel s...

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Gridserve applies for planning consent fo...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training