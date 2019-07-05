Two men threaten staff member and rob Derbyshire garage

John Wood

Derbyshire Police officers are appealing for information after a robbery at the Texaco garage in Nottingham Road, Spondon, at 9.30pm on Wednesday July 3.

Two men entered the garage and threatened a member of staff before taking a quantity of cash, alcohol, tobacco and cigarettes.

The men then left, heading towards Borrowash, in a dark-coloured car with the number plate covered.

The men are both described as white, of slim to medium build and between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 9ins tall.

One was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, dark jeans and light grey trainers.

The other wore a bright-blue zip up jacket with hood, a black hoodie with hood up, black jogging bottoms and trainers. Both also had their faces covered.

Detectives would now like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious, quoting reference number 19*345795 in any correspondence. Phone 101.

