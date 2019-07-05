Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Ram raiders rip wall from forecourt building

John Wood · 05 July, 2019
police tape

CID officers from Suffolk Police are appealing for information following a ram raid at a petrol station in Hadleigh.

Police were called shortly after 3.10am on Friday 5 July, to reports that the petrol station in Lady Lane had been broken into.

A white Nissan Primastar van was used to pull the wall away from the side of the building and once inside, a safe was removed. The safe was left behind but an amount of cash had been stolen from it.

The incident caused significant damage to the building and the offenders made off in the van.

Officers attended and searched the area but there was no trace of the van.

A cordon remains in place at the petrol station while an investigation gets under way.

Shortly after 4.15am, police received a further call following reports of a white Nissan Primastar van on fire in Gippeswyk Park, in Ancaster Road, Ipswich.

Fire crews assisted with the fire and the van was recovered.

Officers believe it was the van used in the ram raid and had been stolen from an earlier incident in Polstead.

The van, which contained various tools, was stolen from outside of an address in Martens Lane at some point between 1.40pm and 2.15pm on Thursday 27 June.

Anyone with information about the ram raid, the fire or the theft of the van, should contact South CID at Landmark House, quoting crime reference 37/38934/19 or 37/37333/19 (Polstead). Phone 101.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.0465.90138.84127.88
East Midlands131.37138.64127.77
London131.03140.76128.10
North East129.32143.71127.06
North West130.75139.50127.32
Northern Ireland128.57134.73125.90
Scotland130.63137.51127.49
South East131.9565.23140.08128.35
South West131.4462.30138.84127.67
Wales130.3264.90135.92126.84
West Midlands131.0664.90141.24127.62
Yorkshire & Humber130.4263.90138.96127.28
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

First-time buyer acquires site from Top 5...

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Gridserve applies for planning consent fo...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training