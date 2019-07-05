Ram raiders rip wall from forecourt building

John Wood

CID officers from Suffolk Police are appealing for information following a ram raid at a petrol station in Hadleigh.

Police were called shortly after 3.10am on Friday 5 July, to reports that the petrol station in Lady Lane had been broken into.

A white Nissan Primastar van was used to pull the wall away from the side of the building and once inside, a safe was removed. The safe was left behind but an amount of cash had been stolen from it.

The incident caused significant damage to the building and the offenders made off in the van.

Officers attended and searched the area but there was no trace of the van.

A cordon remains in place at the petrol station while an investigation gets under way.

Shortly after 4.15am, police received a further call following reports of a white Nissan Primastar van on fire in Gippeswyk Park, in Ancaster Road, Ipswich.

Fire crews assisted with the fire and the van was recovered.

Officers believe it was the van used in the ram raid and had been stolen from an earlier incident in Polstead.

The van, which contained various tools, was stolen from outside of an address in Martens Lane at some point between 1.40pm and 2.15pm on Thursday 27 June.

Anyone with information about the ram raid, the fire or the theft of the van, should contact South CID at Landmark House, quoting crime reference 37/38934/19 or 37/37333/19 (Polstead). Phone 101.

