Fruit Bowl adds Unicorn Fruit Flakes to range

John Wood

Unicorn Fruit Flakes have been added to Fruit Bowl’s healthy fruit snacks range.

Tapping into the huge unicorn trend, they are a mixture of Fruit Bowl’s top-selling Flake flavours – Raspberry, Strawberry and Blackcurrant – made from soft, chewy pieces of real fruit purées.

The flakes are also gluten-free, vegan and veggie friendly and, with only naturally occurring sugars, each pack contains the same amount of sugar as in a single apple.

01925 632105

www.primelinesales.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: