Ka brings taste of Caribbean to energy category

John Wood

Caribbean soft drink Ka is bringing the taste of the Caribbean to the energy category with the launch of KA Reload, a glucose-based energy drink.

Available in two flavours – Black Cherry and Mango – KA’s move into the energy market fits well for the brand, with 90% of current KA consumers already consuming energy drinks to fuel their busy urban lives (Kantar data). The launch is supported by a digital campaign.

0330 390 5900

www.agbarr.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: