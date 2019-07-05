Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · Shop · Soft drinks

Ka brings taste of Caribbean to energy category

John Wood · 05 July, 2019

Caribbean soft drink Ka is bringing the taste of the Caribbean to the energy category with the launch of KA Reload, a glucose-based energy drink.

Available in two flavours – Black Cherry and Mango – KA’s move into the energy market fits well for the brand, with 90% of current KA consumers already consuming energy drinks to fuel their busy urban lives (Kantar data). The launch is supported by a digital campaign.

0330 390 5900

www.agbarr.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.0465.90138.84127.88
East Midlands131.37138.64127.77
London131.03140.76128.10
North East129.32143.71127.06
North West130.75139.50127.32
Northern Ireland128.57134.73125.90
Scotland130.63137.51127.49
South East131.9565.23140.08128.35
South West131.4462.30138.84127.67
Wales130.3264.90135.92126.84
West Midlands131.0664.90141.24127.62
Yorkshire & Humber130.4263.90138.96127.28
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

First-time buyer acquires site from Top 5...

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Gridserve applies for planning consent fo...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training