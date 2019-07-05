Alpen launches £1m Reach Your Peak marketing campaign

John Wood

Alpen has hidden 20 golden tickets in packs for the launch of its new ‘Reach Your Peak’ marketing campaign - inspired by Alpen’s mountain heritage.

The £1m campaign, which includes the on-pack promotion on core Alpen bars and muesli, is designed to increase consumer awareness and drive sales this summer.

Across the breadth of the campaign, consumers will get the chance to win a range of prizes, with the pack promotion offering multiple consumers the chance to win £1,000 cash.

The campaign will also be supported by a wide range of POS toolkits to drive physical availability in store, as well as a strong digital campaign.

The on-pack promotion will be live from mid-August and will run until October.

Helena Blincow, marketing manager at Alpen, said: “It’s been a big year for Alpen with our Bars packaging refresh, NPD including the new Protein Bars, new Coconut & Chocolate flavour, and an optimised range of single bars, not forgetting our new Alpen Create product within our muesli portfolio. The brand is currently growing at +2% and we’re hoping to build on this growth and reach our peak too with the new campaign.

“By injecting some excitement and engaging consumers we’re aiming to increase visibility instore and online, driving sales and wider category growth too. Retailers should make sure to stock up on the limited edition packs and make use of the engaging POS available to showcase the Alpen range and bring the campaign to life in store.”

