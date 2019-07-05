Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Alpen launches £1m Reach Your Peak marketing campaign

John Wood · 05 July, 2019

Alpen has hidden 20 golden tickets in packs for the launch of its new ‘Reach Your Peak’ marketing campaign - inspired by Alpen’s mountain heritage.

The £1m campaign, which includes the on-pack promotion on core Alpen bars and muesli, is designed to increase consumer awareness and drive sales this summer.

Across the breadth of the campaign, consumers will get the chance to win a range of prizes, with the pack promotion offering multiple consumers the chance to win £1,000 cash.

The campaign will also be supported by a wide range of POS toolkits to drive physical availability in store, as well as a strong digital campaign.

The on-pack promotion will be live from mid-August and will run until October.

Helena Blincow, marketing manager at Alpen, said: “It’s been a big year for Alpen with our Bars packaging refresh, NPD including the new Protein Bars, new Coconut & Chocolate flavour, and an optimised range of single bars, not forgetting our new Alpen Create product within our muesli portfolio. The brand is currently growing at +2% and we’re hoping to build on this growth and reach our peak too with the new campaign.

“By injecting some excitement and engaging consumers we’re aiming to increase visibility instore and online, driving sales and wider category growth too. Retailers should make sure to stock up on the limited edition packs and make use of the engaging POS available to showcase the Alpen range and bring the campaign to life in store.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.0465.90138.84127.88
East Midlands131.37138.64127.77
London131.03140.76128.10
North East129.32143.71127.06
North West130.75139.50127.32
Northern Ireland128.57134.73125.90
Scotland130.63137.51127.49
South East131.9565.23140.08128.35
South West131.4462.30138.84127.67
Wales130.3264.90135.92126.84
West Midlands131.0664.90141.24127.62
Yorkshire & Humber130.4263.90138.96127.28
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

First-time buyer acquires site from Top 5...

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Gridserve applies for planning consent fo...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training