Mars Wrigley launches Skittles Dips

John Wood

Mars Wrigley is launching Skittles Dips, which combine the harder, chewy texture of Skittles with a soft, creamy yoghurt coating – creating an indulgent, multi-textured fruity experience.

Alyona Fedorchenko, marketing director at Mars Wrigley, commented: “Disrupting the predictable is at the heart of the Skittles brand. In keeping with that ethos and following the successful launch of Skittles Chewies last year, where we removed the Skittles shell for a softer texture, we are disrupting the category even further by launching Skittles Dips. By combining the balance of sweet, fruity flavours with tangy yoghurt, fans of Skittles will enjoy something completely new, and totally indulgent from the brand.

“By tapping into the growing trend for yoghurt-coated treats we want to provide a more premium, indulgent experience for the consumer and give retailers another great opportunity to grow the category.”

