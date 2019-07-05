KP Snacks extends its range of £1 PMPs

John Wood

KP Snacks has added to its £1 price-marked pack (PMP) range with McCoy’s Thai Sweet Chicken flavour.

The launch follows the addition of three new PMPs in February 2019; Pom-Bear, classic Wheat Crunchies and Mexican-inspired NPD McCoy’s Muchos. The new flavour brings the number of £1 PMPs from KP to 21.

Matt Collins, trading director at KP Snacks said: “Stocking the right products, in the right formats is of paramount importance to retailers wanting to drive sales. We know that 47% of shoppers prefer a PMP as it reassures them they are getting value for money and a great tasting snack. By adding brands and flavours that are rooted in insight, like McCoy’s Thai Sweet Chicken, we are enabling retailers to maximise the Food to Go occasion and will continue to see growth in this area.”

The new SKU is available in 16x65g cases exclusive to convenience and impulse stores.

