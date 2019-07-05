Walkers introduces Oven Baked with Veg in two flavours

John Wood

Walkers is launching new Oven Baked with Veg, to help retailers capitalise on the growing savoury snacks category. The new range contains two flavours: Beetroot & Sweet Chilli, and Sweet Potato & Paprika.

The wheat, potato and vegetable snacks will be backed with significant TV support alongside the rest of the Oven Baked range in a new creative featuring the Spice Girls in a continuation of their partnership with Walkers.

Helen Strachan, brand manager at Walkers, commented: “There are common misconceptions about vegetable chips but our innovation, although lower in fat, doesn’t compromise on taste.

“We are confident that the new range will be a success and are heavily supporting the launch with a new ad campaign with the Spice Girls, meaning it will be front of mind with shoppers therefore helping drive sales for retailers during a key period for the savoury snacks category.”

The new Walkers Oven Baked with Veg is available in two flavours, across single serve (35g), multipack (6 x 23g) and sharing bags (140g).

