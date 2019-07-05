Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Walkers introduces Oven Baked with Veg in two flavours

John Wood · 05 July, 2019

Walkers is launching new Oven Baked with Veg, to help retailers capitalise on the growing savoury snacks category. The new range contains two flavours: Beetroot & Sweet Chilli, and Sweet Potato & Paprika.

The wheat, potato and vegetable snacks will be backed with significant TV support alongside the rest of the Oven Baked range in a new creative featuring the Spice Girls in a continuation of their partnership with Walkers.

Helen Strachan, brand manager at Walkers, commented: “There are common misconceptions about vegetable chips but our innovation, although lower in fat, doesn’t compromise on taste.

“We are confident that the new range will be a success and are heavily supporting the launch with a new ad campaign with the Spice Girls, meaning it will be front of mind with shoppers therefore helping drive sales for retailers during a key period for the savoury snacks category.”

The new Walkers Oven Baked with Veg is available in two flavours, across single serve (35g), multipack (6 x 23g) and sharing bags (140g).

