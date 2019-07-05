Mars Wrigley brings M&M's block variants to the UK· 05 July, 2019
Mars Wrigley UK has announced it will bring four new M&M's block variants to the UK market this month – Chocolate, Crispy, Hazelnut and Peanut.
The four M&M’s Block variants will contain mini M&M’s alongside pieces of peanut, hazelnut or crispy and will be encased in milk chocolate.
Cordelia Linacre, M&M’s senior brand manager, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be launching M&M’s Block into the UK market this year. We know that block is the biggest segment in chocolate, however block currently under-indexes in under 35s, while M&M’s over-indexes in this demographic. We are therefore confident that with the UK launch of M&M’s Block we will win over new consumers.
“Following a successful launch in Australia, M&M's Block was introduced in the US in December 2019, delivering a massive $31m in just six months. Block’s success in other markets alongside the consistently strong growth of M&M's in the UK gives us great confidence that this product will be a hit with retailers and consumers alike.”
M&M’s Block will launch exclusively in Tesco stores from July 17th, before becoming available market wide later this summer. Supporting the release, a £1.4m above-the-line campaign will be launched with a British adaption of the brand’s successful 2018 Super Bowl commercial.
M&M’s is also launching a new SKU – M&M’s Salted Caramel. It will be exclusive to Europe, and will be available in three different sizes – pouch, treat bag and singles.
