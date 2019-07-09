Number of Tokheim Crypto VGA OPTs reaches 30,000

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) says it has reached a record-high of 30,000 active Tokheim Crypto VGA outdoor payment terminals throughout Europe. The terminal is available in 23 countries where it is certified in accordance with both domestic and international card scheme requirements with some of the largest bank acquirers in Europe.

According to DFS, the Crypto VGA was the first outdoor payment terminal to have been validated compliant with the most recent Payment Card Industry PIN Transaction Security (PCI PTS) 5.x security requirements in 2017, and this guarantees the continued lifecycle of the payment terminal until at least 2032.

