RS Sales launches cost-effective cleaning kit

RS Sales has launched a new pump-island cleaning kit which aims to save retailers time and money while delivering exceptional cleaning results.

Users simply dose the required amount of chemical into the refillable flask-for-life, dilute with water, spray onto a multitude of surfaces around the forecourt and watch the product eliminate stubborn stains, grease and dirt.

The cleaning kit comes with an A4 laminated wall chart so operatives can follow the instructions and benefit from the huge cost savings.

RS Sales calculates that at £15 per kit, dosing the forecourt cleaner at 15ml will provide 333 refill flasks at a cost of just 0.05p each.

The pump island cleaning kit contains:

RS 5ltr forecourt cleaner

5ltr swan-neck dispenser

15ml restrictor collar

Two RS empty 750ml labelled HD refill flasks

A4 laminated instructional wall chart.

0800 849 4119www.rssales.co.uk