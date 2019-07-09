RS Sales launches cost-effective cleaning kit

RS Sales launches cost-effective cleaning kit09 July, 2019
RS Sales has launched a new pump-island cleaning kit which aims to save retailers time and money while delivering exceptional cleaning results.
Users simply dose the required amount of chemical into the refillable flask-for-life, dilute with water, spray onto a multitude of surfaces around the forecourt and watch the product eliminate stubborn stains, grease and dirt.
The cleaning kit comes with an A4 laminated wall chart so operatives can follow the instructions and benefit from the huge cost savings.
RS Sales calculates that at £15 per kit, dosing the forecourt cleaner at 15ml will provide 333 refill flasks at a cost of just 0.05p each.
The pump island cleaning kit contains:
RS 5ltr forecourt cleaner
5ltr swan-neck dispenser
15ml restrictor collar
Two RS empty 750ml labelled HD refill flasks
A4 laminated instructional wall chart.
0800 849 4119www.rssales.co.uk
