Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

The Orbis Tech and EdgePetrol integration is completed for Certas

09 July, 2019

Work across Certas Energy's 35 UK sites to integrate Orbis Tech and EdgePetrol has been completed. The integration has facilitated the roll-out of EdgePetrol to the Certas Energy sites, and marks the start of a close alliance between the two companies.

EdgePetrol's technology securely connects with all PoS and fuel suppliers to display live weighted and blended margins, live volume, live profits, and competitor pricing, providing fuel retailers with the tools they need to improve station profitability.

Alex Friendship, retail development manager at Certas Energy, said: "We are excited to see the benefits of having access to live and accurate information for the Gulf company-owned portfolio."

Ellis Sharman, implementation and support manager at EdgePetrol, said: "Orbis Tech is an exciting partner for us both in the UK and abroad and their commitment to connecting to the latest technology in the market has led to yet another successful integration."

Bob Laidlaw, Orbis Tech's COO, commented: "The integration with EdgePetrol is a great example of collaboration between two like-minded and progressive companies bringing cutting-edge solutions to the petroleum forecourt industry."

www.edgepetrol.comwww.orbistech.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.8257.70138.44127.82
East Midlands131.33138.41127.59
London131.11140.01128.34
North East129.55137.90126.73
North West130.5757.70136.49127.08
Northern Ireland128.66138.90125.50
Scotland130.72134.34127.37
South East131.9757.90137.52128.38
South West131.2957.90137.34127.49
Wales130.27135.78126.66
West Midlands131.04138.64127.72
Yorkshire & Humber130.4384.90137.01127.30
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Top 50 Indie Grove Retail acquires two Sc...

Shell installs UK's first 150kW charger o...

First-time buyer acquires site from Top 5...

Euro Garages buys second site in Scotland...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

First-time buyer acquires site from Top 5...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training