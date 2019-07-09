Suresite launches risk assessment service for the convenience store market

Suresite Group, one of the biggest names in forecourt health and safety, has launched a risk assessment service for convenience stores. Neil Simms, the group's health and safety manager, said that many c-store owners did not fully understand their responsibilities under health and safety law, especially the implications of the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999. He added that many owners greatly underestimated the potential for risk in their workplace. "C-store owners have a duty of care not only towards their staff, but to customers, contractors and any suppliers on site," he said.

"While there is no legal requirement to bring in an external risk assessor, it can provide the retailer with the confidence that their risk management is being supported.

"While only business owners with five or more employees are obliged to record the significant findings of a risk assessment, smaller businesses will find it brings them peace of mind, knowing they are in line with best practice."

