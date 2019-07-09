Coke's first Costa launch is chilled coffee in a can

Costa Coffee Ready-to-Drink (RTD) is the first major product launch since Coca-Cola acquired Costa Coffee earlier this year. The new chilled, canned coffee has been developed for consumers looking for a 'genuine coffee hit'.

The brew is launching in three of Costa Coffee's most popular variants: Classic Latte, Caramel Latte and Black Americano. The new range has 'proper coffee' at its core, with the same Mocha Italia Signature Blend coffee beans used in all Costa Coffee. Coca-Cola says Costa Coffee RTD contains 30% less sugar than most other ready-to-drink coffees in Great Britain, with between 15-108 calories per 250ml can.

"Our teams at Coca-Cola and Costa Coffee have been working around the clock to make our shared vision of Costa Coffee ready-to-drink coffee a reality," said Jennifer Mann, senior vice president and president of global gentures for Coca-Cola. "This demonstrates the power of our partnership. It combines the marketing expertise, global scale and distribution credentials of the Coca-Cola system with Costa Coffee's expertise and capabilities in coffee. The result is a fantastic tasting, ready-to-drink coffee."

