St Clement's debut from Barr Soft Drinks

Barr Soft Drinks is launching a new range of adult soft drinks, St Clement's, made using a blend of bittersweet British apples, fruit juices and sparkling water. It is packaged in premium 500ml glass bottles, in shelf-ready trays of eight. There are two flavours: Apple & Pear and Raspberry & Blackberry. Rrp is £1.59.

The range has already proven popular in research with 80% of consumers saying that they would purchase it.

0330 390 5900 www.agbarr.co.uk