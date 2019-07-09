Essenza delivers subtle fruit blends in a can

Essenza delivers subtle fruit blends in a can09 July, 2019
S.Pellegrino is launching Essenza flavoured sparkling water in a 33cl can format, in three flavours: Lemon & Lemon Zest, Tangerine & Strawberry and Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate. The range has been created with 100% natural ingredients, contains no artificial flavours and is calorie free.
Rrp is £1.59.
020 8686 3333 www.nestlewaters.com
