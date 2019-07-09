The taste of the Caribbean reaches the energy market

The taste of the Caribbean reaches the energy market09 July, 2019
Caribbean soft drink Ka is bringing the taste of the Caribbean to the energy category with the launch of KA Reload, a glucose-based energy drink. Available in two flavours Black Cherry and Mango KA's move into the energy market is a great fit for the brand, with 90% of current KA consumers already consuming energy drinks to fuel their busy urban lives (Kantar data). The launch is supported by a digital campaign.
