Core range of best sellers leads to more snack sales

Core range of best sellers leads to more snack sales09 July, 2019
An expert team at Walkers has spent the past year reviewing the savoury snacks category. The project involved extensive research, including shopper behaviour analysis, in-store trials and working more closely with retailers. The main lesson learned was that with hundreds of SKUs in the category, retailers were struggling to achieve the right mix to drive sales. To address this, the team recommended focusing on a core range of best sellers, which resulted in increased sales.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|131.82
|57.70
|138.44
|127.82
|East Midlands
|131.33
|138.41
|127.59
|London
|131.11
|140.01
|128.34
|North East
|129.55
|137.90
|126.73
|North West
|130.57
|57.70
|136.49
|127.08
|Northern Ireland
|128.66
|138.90
|125.50
|Scotland
|130.72
|134.34
|127.37
|South East
|131.97
|57.90
|137.52
|128.38
|South West
|131.29
|57.90
|137.34
|127.49
|Wales
|130.27
|135.78
|126.66
|West Midlands
|131.04
|138.64
|127.72
|Yorkshire & Humber
|130.43
|84.90
|137.01
|127.30