MFG in top ten of Sunday Times list of leading private companies

Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the number one company in Forecourt Trader’s Top 50 Indies, has been ranked ninth in a league table of Britain’s one hundred private companies with the biggest sales, in the 18th annual Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100.

In the league table companies are ranked by sales as reported in their latest available accounts, or by more up-to-date figures as reported directly to Fast Track by the companies. This year, the 100 companies achieved a record £220bn in total sales, up 14% on the previous year.

MFG’s sales reported for the year ending December 2018 were £3.4bn. This figure includes six months of sales following the acquisition of MRH.

William Bannister, MFG chief executive officer, said: “We are very proud to maintain our presence in the top 10 of this prestigious league table. The last 12 months has been a demanding but very exciting time for MFG as we have successfully integrated the MRH business. Now, as the largest independent forecourt operator in the UK, we are determined to not only maintain the high standards that we offer our customers but to build on the range and quality of services that we provide.”

The league table is sponsored by HSBC, Linklaters and PwC and compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

