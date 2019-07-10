Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MFG in top ten of Sunday Times list of leading private companies

John Wood · 10 July, 2019
William Bannister
William Bannister
  (Photo:  )

Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the number one company in Forecourt Trader’s Top 50 Indies, has been ranked ninth in a league table of Britain’s one hundred private companies with the biggest sales, in the 18th annual Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100.

In the league table companies are ranked by sales as reported in their latest available accounts, or by more up-to-date figures as reported directly to Fast Track by the companies. This year, the 100 companies achieved a record £220bn in total sales, up 14% on the previous year.

MFG’s sales reported for the year ending December 2018 were £3.4bn. This figure includes six months of sales following the acquisition of MRH.

William Bannister, MFG chief executive officer, said: “We are very proud to maintain our presence in the top 10 of this prestigious league table. The last 12 months has been a demanding but very exciting time for MFG as we have successfully integrated the MRH business. Now, as the largest independent forecourt operator in the UK, we are determined to not only maintain the high standards that we offer our customers but to build on the range and quality of services that we provide.”

The league table is sponsored by HSBC, Linklaters and PwC and compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.8257.70138.44127.82
East Midlands131.33138.41127.59
London131.11140.01128.34
North East129.55137.90126.73
North West130.5757.70136.49127.08
Northern Ireland128.66138.90125.50
Scotland130.72134.34127.37
South East131.9757.90137.52128.38
South West131.2957.90137.34127.49
Wales130.27135.78126.66
West Midlands131.04138.64127.72
Yorkshire & Humber130.4384.90137.01127.30
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Top 50 Indie Grove Retail acquires two Sc...

Shell installs UK's first 150kW charger o...

First-time buyer acquires site from Top 5...

Euro Garages buys second site in Scotland...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

First-time buyer acquires site from Top 5...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training