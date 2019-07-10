Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Co-op carries out multi-million pound redevelopment in Chester

John Wood · 10 July, 2019
The Co-op is preparing to open its new petrol filling station and extended food store in Handbridge, Chester, following a multi-million pound redevelopment of the site.

Set to launch on Friday, 19 July, the petrol station on Queen’s Park Road has benefitted from a complete overhaul of its infrastructure, and a new layout to improve traffic flow. It sells unleaded and super unleaded petrol and, diesel and super diesel fuel.

The store supports 17 jobs and opens between 6:30am – 11pm, daily, with the food store – which is approximately 2,800sq ft – serving coffee and having an in-store bakery alongside its focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, hot food, sandwiches, award-winning wines and essentials.

The store runs on 100% renewable electricity and, offers compostable carrier bags instead of single-use plastic bags for customers who forget their bags-for-life. Compostable carrier bags have a secondary use as a food waste caddy liner in the home, and can then be collected along with the household food waste recycling and turned into peat free compost. They are also certified for home composting.

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make further significant investment in the Chester area. Overhauling the petrol filling station and enhancing the food store in Handbridge in order to better serve the needs of the local community. We have been having a great response, with the re-development benefitting both the community and visitors to the area – and, it’s a great way to mark the 175th anniversary year of the Co-op.”

Dave Kay, Co-op area manager, said: “It is our aim to establish the store at the heart of local life and contribute to the community – the store will have a great look and range, it’s all about getting closer to our members and customers, providing what they want, need and care about, conveniently.”

Food Hygiene Training