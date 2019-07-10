MFG makes Istobal its preferred car wash supplier

John Wood

Istobal UK has increased its partnership with Motor Fuel Group (MFG) and has become the car wash preferred supplier for the number one Top 50 Indie.

MFG has renewed its contract with Istobal which includes the supply of car wash machines and chemical products, as well as maintenance service for another three years.

Under this agreement, in 2019, about 28 Istobal M’Start rollovers and 95 single-bay jet wash systems, vacuum cleaners and air units will be installed onto MFG sites.

In addition, the contract extends Istobal’s chemical top-up service to the MRH sites MFG acquired last year.

Istobal supplies its Istobal esens-branded chemical product line to 305 car washes and 280 jet wash systems, as well as its fragrance line in vacuum units and screen wash fluid for air units.

Apart from MFG, Istobal works with many other key accounts in the UK, including Euro Garages, Rontec, Harvest Energy, SGN and Penny Petroleum.

