BP celebrates BPme Rewards launch with happiness survey

BP has celebrated the launch of its BPme Rewards loyalty programme by commissioning research into what makes Britons feel good as a nation.

Gemma Clarke, marketing manager at BP Retail, said: “At BP, we always look to see how we can brighten up those everyday tasks, like refuelling your car or picking up some groceries. As part of our commitment to our customers we have recently launched BPme Rewards – a reward scheme that offers customers an opportunity to earn and redeem points on fuel and in-store purchases at any BP UK forecourt.

“They can redeem these quickly and easily on a treat in-store, or save them for bigger rewards that are available from our online catalogue, or with our partners Amazon and M&S. So whether it’s a coffee at Wild Bean Café, a delicious treat, or maybe some M&S ingredients for a home cooked meal, the choice on how to spend BPme Rewards points is yours.”

The nationwide study of 2,000 adults found the top 10 feel good factors were:

1. A good night’s sleep

2. When the sun comes out

3. A walk

4. Receiving a compliment

5. Finding money in your pocket or wallet you forgot about

6. Receiving a hug

7. Having good weather on the weekend

8. Birds singing outside

9. Seeing flowers in bloom

10. Enjoying a delicious treat

Samantha Clarke, happiness consultant and changemaker and spokesperson for BPme, said: “BP’s Feel Good Index shows that it is the little things that go a long way to boosting our wellbeing and mindset. In a world where we are becoming increasingly isolated with technology, the Feel Good Index shows that small moments and human interaction help to boost our happiness and can make everyday a little better.”

