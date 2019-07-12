Morrisons scraps free air scheme for petrol station customers

John Wood

Morrisons has scrapped a scheme which offered customers free air for their tyres when they spent £15 or more on fuel at its petrol stations.

Previously, customers who spent at least £15 on fuel at a Morrisons petrol station were given a voucher for free air. For those without vouchers, it was 20p for each minute using the machine.

But now all customers will need to pay to use the air machines, although this will be at a reduced rate of 10p for each minute.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We have installed new air machines across all of our petrol stations.

“To offer lower cost air to all of our customers we've introduced a 10p minimum vend.”

A report by the Mirror said the new price was lower than Tesco’s (50p a minute) and Asda’s (20p a go), but that air machines at most Sainsbury’s forecourts are free.

