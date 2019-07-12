Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Morrisons scraps free air scheme for petrol station customers

John Wood · 12 July, 2019
Morrisons refuel sign

Morrisons has scrapped a scheme which offered customers free air for their tyres when they spent £15 or more on fuel at its petrol stations.

Previously, customers who spent at least £15 on fuel at a Morrisons petrol station were given a voucher for free air. For those without vouchers, it was 20p for each minute using the machine.

But now all customers will need to pay to use the air machines, although this will be at a reduced rate of 10p for each minute.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We have installed new air machines across all of our petrol stations.

“To offer lower cost air to all of our customers we've introduced a 10p minimum vend.”

A report by the Mirror said the new price was lower than Tesco’s (50p a minute) and Asda’s (20p a go), but that air machines at most Sainsbury’s forecourts are free.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.8257.70138.44127.82
East Midlands131.33138.41127.59
London131.11140.01128.34
North East129.55137.90126.73
North West130.5757.70136.49127.08
Northern Ireland128.66138.90125.50
Scotland130.72134.34127.37
South East131.9757.90137.52128.38
South West131.2957.90137.34127.49
Wales130.27135.78126.66
West Midlands131.04138.64127.72
Yorkshire & Humber130.4384.90137.01127.30
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Shell installs UK's first 150kW charger o...

MFG in top ten of Sunday Times list of le...

Top 50 Indie Grove Retail acquires two Sc...

First-time buyer acquires site from Top 5...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training