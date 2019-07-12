Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Experienced retail operator buys his first petrol filling station

John Wood · 12 July, 2019
Old Pump Filling Station in Saundersfoot, Dyfed

An experienced retail operator has bought his first petrol filling station, Old Pump Filling Station in Saundersfoot, Dyfed, which was sold through specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

Arumugam Satheesh bought the site with funding secured through specialist commercial finance broker Christie Finance.

Located in the Welsh village of Pentlepoir on the busy A478 road from Cardigan to Tenby, The Old Pump Filling Station benefits from limited competition and is in a busy tourist area.

The previous owners, Chris and Angela Wood, commented: “We asked Jamie Williams at Christie & Co to run an open process to find a buyer for the forecourt and we are really pleased with the outcome. We have owned and operated the business for over 19 years, and we are now looking forward to retiring with a view to emigrate in the next few years.”

Arumugam Satheesh said: “I am very pleased to have concluded this deal. The forecourt has been well run by Chris and Angela and its standing within the locality is testament to their hard work and that of a very talented team, whom I look forward to working with.”

Gary Boyce, director at Christie Finance, worked to secure funding and commented: “Mr Satheesh is a highly driven existing retailer with a number of businesses across South Wales. He is keen to broaden his business portfolio and has the required skill set and a clear vision for future expansion of The Old Pump Filling Station. The funding we secured provides him with a sound foundation and I can’t wait to see him succeed in the new business.”

Jamie Williams, business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale said: “The forecourt presented a great opportunity for a buyer as it is in a good location and well regarded locally. It has been a pleasure to work with Chris and Angela who have been passionate fuel retailers for over 17 years and we wish them all the best with their retirement. The site is a good fit for Satheesh and I am confident he will continue to run the business successfully.”

Food Hygiene Training