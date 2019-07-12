Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at Newcastle

John Wood

Greggs, has opened its first drive-thru in its birthplace of Newcastle.

The opening is Greggs’ fourth drive-thru in the UK – the first three were all at Top 50 Indie sites.

The drive-thru is located off the A1056 Sandy Lane, North Gosforth – just down the road from where Greggs opened its first shop. The new opening will create 20 new jobs in the area and for those customers who wish to enjoy their purchases inside there is seating available for 40 people as well as 40 seats outside.

Roger Whiteside, chief executive of Greggs, said: “Since Greggs was founded 80 years ago, we’ve constantly evolved as a business to meet the changing needs of our customers. We know that having convenient access to quality food on the go is key, so that’s why we’re opening more stores where our customers want us to be, including more travel locations.

“We’ve experienced high demand from our existing drive-thru shops and we hope to replicate this successful format elsewhere across the UK.”

Greggs’ three other drive-thrus are located at Kay Group’s Gateway Service Station in Irlam, Greater Manchester, and Euro Garages’ sites at Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, and just off junction 6 of the M65 near Blackburn.

