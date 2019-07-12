Kraft Heinz unveils Heinz Gourmet Ketchup range· 12 July, 2019
Kraft Heinz has launched its new Heinz Gourmet Ketchup range.
The new range is available in three flavours, Roasted Garlic & Sundried Tomato, Balsamic Vinegar & Sun Ripened Tomato, and Aromatic Herbs & Sun Ripened Tomato. Each flavour features the familiar taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup with a twist.
Joel Hughes, UK marketing manager for Heinz Tomato Ketchup, commented: “We are thrilled to bring such exciting new flavours to the Heinz Tomato Ketchup portfolio. At Heinz we are dedicated to creating the delicious taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup with the highest quality ingredients that are perfectly balanced to deliver the familiar taste consumers know and love but now with a unique twist.”
