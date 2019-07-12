Jammie Dodgers launches marketing campaign

John Wood

Jammie Dodgers is launching a fully integrated marketing campaign with the theme that no matter how mischievous children can be, we love them for it because they’re ‘Sweet at Heart’.

The marketing drive breaks this month and comprises an integrated Facebook and YouTube campaign using animated creatives, boosted by outdoor advertising targeting shoppers on the move, including front-of-store and in-store advertising. The campaign will also be boosted by a number of social influencers who share the same playful outlook on life.

“Children can be naïve and sometimes outright cheeky when they create mischief, and we’ll be capturing the moment when parents forgive their naughtiness because underneath it they know they have good intentions - or as we say – they’re ‘Sweet at Heart’,” said Kate Needham, Burton’s Biscuit Co’s marketing director.

“In the process we’ll be reminding the nation’s biscuit lovers that Jammie Dodgers are similarly playful and mischievous, and of course fun to eat – a permissible biscuit that doesn’t take itself too seriously. We’re encouraging families to do the same.”

