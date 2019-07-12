FrieslandCampina brings Chocomel to UK market

Dairy giant FrieslandCampina has introduced a creamy chocolate drink, Chocomel, from the Netherlands.

It is now available to wholesale and convenience channels in single-serving ‘to-go’ 250ml cans (RRP: £1.65) targeting on-the-go snacking.

Kate Allison, marketing manager for FrieslandCampina, said: “For more than 80 years, Chocomel has been a firm favourite in the Netherlands. We’ve already seen this success replicated in other countries such as Belgium and now the time feels right to bring it to the UK.

“Chocomel has a unique premium taste. We’ve created an exceptionally smooth and chocolatey recipe that we’re really proud of. Thick and indulgent, it offers consumers a truly luxurious treat. We know it’s going to be extremely popular, as it has already accumulated over £0.5m within convenience, and this was driven by guerrilla distribution alone.”

www.frieslandcampina.co.uk

