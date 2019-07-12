Britvic emphasises sunshine effect on Lipton sales

John Wood

Britvic is launching a £3m summer campaign, ‘Sunshine Makes It Taste Better’ for Ice Tea brand Lipton, to help retailers capitalise on summer soft drink sales.

The multi-platform campaign includes a new TV creative to drive brand awareness and help keep the product front-of-mind for customers.

Rachel Phillips, OOH commercial director at Britvic, commented: “Given that £7 in every £10 spent on ice tea is spent on Lipton Ice Tea, we are confident we can command this space. The campaign is a celebration of the summertime, and encourages the nation to spend quality time with the perfect soft drinks partner, Lipton Ice Tea.

“Eighty two per cent value comes through smaller, single serve formats (under 500ml), making this a key part of the portfolio to get right, so we advise retailers to stock ice tea in chillers close to till points to drive impulse purchases. With five million ice tea shoppers in the UK and penetration at 10.0%, it’s a strong category to be a part of right now and we’re confident this will only continue.”

Lipton’s ‘Sunshine Makes It Taste Better’ campaign will run for a period of seven weeks, including five weeks on TV. The campaign will be supported by OOH, digital & social, sampling and in-outlet activity. The flavours available in the Lipton core range include Peach, Lemon, Mango and Raspberry.

