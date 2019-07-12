Coca-Cola GB steps up its plastic recycling programme

John Wood

Coca-Cola GB has announced that its recycling partnership with Merlin Entertainment will be continuing over the summer – following its initial launch in 2018.

The programme will see visitors rewarded for using specifically designed Coca-Cola reverse vending machines, offering 50% off entry at Merlin Entertainments in exchange for recycling an empty plastic bottle.

Twenty three machines will be available at UK Merlin attractions, including Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort and the Legoland Windsor Resort. The reverse vending machines have also been rolled out to additional new sites this year, including Sea Life Blackpool and Warwick Castle Resort.

In a further push to reduce packaging waste, Coca-Cola’s Freestyle machine will also be available at Thorpe Park Resort, offering consumers the chance to pre-load money onto an RFID chip in a refillable cup.

Leendert den Hollander, vice president and general manager at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “Through the bold action plan outlined as part of our sustainable packaging strategy – This is Forward – we’re determined to make recycling on-the-go easier for consumers and lead the way towards a robust circular economy in Great Britain. Ultimately, we want to reach the point where 100% of our packaging is collected, reused or recycled – and where none of it ends up as litter in our streets, parks or in the oceans. Our continued partnership with Merlin Entertainments forms an important part of this, as we seek to reward and recognise people for recycling their used plastic bottles – and encourage others who may not be actively recycling to follow suit.”

