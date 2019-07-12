Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Coca-Cola GB steps up its plastic recycling programme

John Wood · 12 July, 2019

Coca-Cola GB has announced that its recycling partnership with Merlin Entertainment will be continuing over the summer – following its initial launch in 2018.

The programme will see visitors rewarded for using specifically designed Coca-Cola reverse vending machines, offering 50% off entry at Merlin Entertainments in exchange for recycling an empty plastic bottle.

Twenty three machines will be available at UK Merlin attractions, including Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort and the Legoland Windsor Resort. The reverse vending machines have also been rolled out to additional new sites this year, including Sea Life Blackpool and Warwick Castle Resort.

In a further push to reduce packaging waste, Coca-Cola’s Freestyle machine will also be available at Thorpe Park Resort, offering consumers the chance to pre-load money onto an RFID chip in a refillable cup.

Leendert den Hollander, vice president and general manager at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “Through the bold action plan outlined as part of our sustainable packaging strategy – This is Forward – we’re determined to make recycling on-the-go easier for consumers and lead the way towards a robust circular economy in Great Britain. Ultimately, we want to reach the point where 100% of our packaging is collected, reused or recycled – and where none of it ends up as litter in our streets, parks or in the oceans. Our continued partnership with Merlin Entertainments forms an important part of this, as we seek to reward and recognise people for recycling their used plastic bottles – and encourage others who may not be actively recycling to follow suit.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.8257.70138.44127.82
East Midlands131.33138.41127.59
London131.11140.01128.34
North East129.55137.90126.73
North West130.5757.70136.49127.08
Northern Ireland128.66138.90125.50
Scotland130.72134.34127.37
South East131.9757.90137.52128.38
South West131.2957.90137.34127.49
Wales130.27135.78126.66
West Midlands131.04138.64127.72
Yorkshire & Humber130.4384.90137.01127.30
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Shell installs UK's first 150kW charger o...

MFG in top ten of Sunday Times list of le...

Top 50 Indie Grove Retail acquires two Sc...

First-time buyer acquires site from Top 5...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training