Ram raiders smash into store on Shell forecourt

John Wood

Ram raiders have caused severe damage to the store on a Shell forecourt in Warwickshire.

Police received a call at 1.59am on Saturday, July 13, reporting a burglary at the petrol station on the Fosse Way near Stretton-on-Fosse.

Police reported that an unknown number of suspects rammed the premises at the garage with a vehicle, smashing the front of the store.

There is no cash machine at the site but police said cigarettes, scratch cards and cash were stolen from the premises, and the vehicle was then able to leave the scene.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, and any witnesses are asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 33 of 13 July 2019.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

