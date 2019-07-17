Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Sainsbury's repeats promotion offering 10ppl discount on fuel

John Wood · 17 July, 2019
Sainsbury's filling station

Sainsbury’s has launched its second promotion in three weeks offering customers a discount of 10p per litre on fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online between Thursday 18 and Tuesday 23 July. The last promotion ran from Thursday June 27 to Tuesday July 2.

Qualifying customers will receive a coupon at the checkout or when they receive their online groceries order and will have 14 days to redeem the offer at any of 306 Sainsbury’s forecourts, although it cannot be used at pay at pump.

The discount can be used to fill up on unleaded petrol, super unleaded petrol, diesel or LPG up to a maximum of 100 litres.

David Pegg, fuel buying manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “We always aim to offer our customers great value products and services, whether they’re filling up their trolley in store or their cars at the pumps. That’s why we’re offering customers 10p per litre off fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online.

“With the British summer finally hotting up, we’ve got customers’ staycations covered – whether they’re heading to Scarborough or Salcombe, we’ll help them get there for less.”

 

