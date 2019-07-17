Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Site reopens in Lancing with Welcome franchise store

John Wood · 17 July, 2019
The Welcome site in Lancing

A new Welcome franchise store opened on 10 July in Manor Road, Lancing, West Sussex.

The site has been redeveloped and extended during a six-month refurbishment with a new forecourt, tanks and pumps.

The new BP-branded forecourt features eight fuel pumps, jet wash and air and vacuum machines.

The Welcome store features a Costa, Co-op fresh food bakery, hot food, and Gourmade – a specialist frozen food range made nearby in Chichester.

Owner and developer Subu Nanthakumar bought the freehold of the site, which originally had an Esso-branded filling station.

He said: “It has been a long six months but very rewarding to now have a local shop and garage providing local amenities and services within the local community.”

The site is Southern Co-op's eighth new Welcome franchise in 2019 across both single and multiple store operators. The independent co-operative operates across the south of England and gives franchisees access to major brands and Co-op own-label products.

