MPs urge Government to bring in E10 without delay

John Wood

The Government has been urged to publish its consultation on the introduction of E10 without delay by the All Party Parliamentary Group for British Bioethanol.

The call comes after the APPG held its own inquiry into the introduction of E10 and published its final report today (July 17).

The report warns that the UK’s bioethanol industry will quickly disappear if E10 is not introduced by 2020 at the latest. It also claims that introducing E10 would save the equivalent carbon emissions of taking 700,000 cars off the road.

In its recommendations the APPG calls on the transport secretary to host an emergency summit into the future of the British Bioethanol Industry, to discuss the best course of action to mandate the introduction of E10.

Nic Dakin MP, the chair of the APPG, said: “It is bonkers that the Department of Transport has yet to publish its Consultation on the Introduction of E10. The British bioethanol industry is in a state of collapse, and ministers cannot allow the fog of Brexit to distract them any longer from saving a £1bn industry that will not only make our cars cleaner and greener, but provide thousands of green jobs in the North and prove that the Government is serious about championing the green economy.

“It is for this reason that the APPG calls upon the Secretary of State for Transport to host an emergency summit on the future of the British Bioethanol Industry before or during the summer recess, in order to quickly agree the most efficient, transparent and cost-effective way E10 could be introduced in the UK.

"At a time when petrol fuel sales volumes are increasing, our inquiry has found that the introduction of E10, that the government can do at any time, can provide carbon emissions savings equivalent to taking 700,000 cars off the road, improving air quality in our inner cities and providing tangible benefits to UK farmers on the long road to electrification and net zero carbon emissions. This must be a top priority for the Government and we renew our call for a mandate to introduce E10 by 2020 at the latest."

Responding to the report ACS chief executive, James Lowman, said: “If the Government chooses to mandate the introduction of E10 they need to deliver a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate road users and allow a sufficient transition period for fuel retailers to prepare.

“The introduction of E10 will require substantial investment from fuel retailers, it is important they have the flexibility to decide which fuel grades they deliver alongside E10.”

