Dover Fueling Solutions sets up alliance with charging company

John Wood

The Tokheim Fuel POS point-of-sale system (Photo: )

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has announced an alliance with the electric charging company ABB to bring electric vehicle chargers to locations in Europe.

It will enable DFS to add DC high power and fast chargers to its product portfolio, meaning it is able to deliver a complete forecourt offering to retail sites in Europe, where the chargers can be integrated into existing DFS on-site equipment – such as the Tokheim Fuel POS point-of-sale system – using Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP).

OCPP will also enable connection to a number of value-added services on site, such as DFS payment and media applications.

Frank Muehlon, managing director for electric vehicle charging infrastructure at ABB, explained: “As a market leader in EV charging infrastructure, we are excited about working with DFS to further extend our reach to their strong global customer base. Adding electric vehicle charging to the DFS end-to-end fuel retail solution will only serve to strengthen their offering and we are confident that our pioneering products will perfectly complement the DFS portfolio.”

Lise-Lotte Nordholm, DFS VP for the Dispenser Business Unit, added: “The incremental growth of electric vehicles will continue in line with local government policy and public demand for a cleaner environment. DFS continues to explore new avenues for alternative energy provision and believes that ABB is a great strategic partner to help our business advance in this area.”

