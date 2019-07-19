Red Bull celebrates Ben Stokes’ World Cup cricket triumph

John Wood

Red Bull is celebrating the success of one of its professional athletes, Ben Stokes, after England’s win at the Cricket World Cup Final.

Currently one of the faces of the Project Pro campaign, cans featuring Ben Stokes sold at a rate of over half a million a week during the Cricket World Cup, totaling three million through the duration of the Cricket World Cup.

Supported by a strategic multi-media marketing campaign, including a Ben Stokes TVC, aired during the Cricket World Cup, the Red Bull Project Pro on-pack activation launched in June and is live throughout the summer, available across all off-premise channels.

Six limited edition cans are available (across Energy Drink and Sugarfree 250ml singles and 4 x 250ml packs) featuring a range of bespoke on-pack wraps, each signed by, and illustrating one of six pro athletes. Joining cricketer, Ben Stokes is, rugby player, Jack Nowell; climber, Shauna Coxsey; snowboarder, Billy Morgan; triathlete, Lucy Charles and hockey goalkeeper, Maddie Hinche.

Each ambassador was selected to reflect their commitment to the sports they represent, their unique training regimes and use of Red Bull as part of it.

To participate in the campaign, consumers can visit the promotion’s website, where they will be able to join a four-week programme via the Red Bull Project Pro Facebook Messenger Bot. Consumers can sign up to join and get inspired with training tips from the pro atheletes, including Stokes, to take their training to the next level.

Red Bull commented: We are stoked to see Project Pro has made a positive impact on retailer sales with the high-profile of the Cricket World Cup and the success of pro athlete Ben Stokes. From the start of the Cricket World Cup and his catch against South Africa to his performance as part of the team in the final, we have some great insight into the popularity of the can. As the summer progresses we look forward to finding out how consumers will continue to embrace the training tips and connect with the pro athletes to enhance their training.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: