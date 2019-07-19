Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Trebor unveils Cash in a Flash promotion

John Wood · 19 July, 2019

Trebor has unveiled a new consumer promotion to capture shoppers’ attention in store and help drive sales for retailers.

Trebor ‘Cash in a Flash’ is live from July 29th and is being activated exclusively in the convenience channel via bespoke point-of-sale materials.

Available across the complete range of Trebor products, the off-pack promotion offers consumers the chance to win by purchasing any Trebor product and sharing a snap of the pack on the promotion’s website.

More than 1,000 cash prizes are up for grabs on the spot, including £1,000 cash, with winners guaranteed every day.

Amy Lucas, brand manager for Trebor UK at Mondelēz International, said: “We know 50% of mint purchases are made on impulse, so product visibility is absolutely key to sales success. Our ‘Cash in a Flash’ promotion will help create a buzz in-store and drive incremental sales for retailers.

“The top three best-selling candy singles in Independents and Symbol stores are Trebor packs – Extra Strong Peppermint, Softmint Spearmint and Softmint Peppermint – so it’s important we lead the category in supporting retailers with fun and rewarding promotions to continue to drive mints sales.”

www.deliciousdisplay.co.uk

 

Food Hygiene Training