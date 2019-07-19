Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Urban Eat relaunches its food to go range

John Wood · 19 July, 2019

Sandwich brand Urban Eat is relaunching its Food to Go range including new flavours and a new look.

The brand is introducing new recipes, including Street Food and Deli ranges which aim to capitalise on the latest food trends and broaden its appeal in a variety of channels.

The brand refresh will be supported by investment across a multi-channel campaign including print, digital and social advertising, in-store activations, sampling and influencer marketing.

Wayne Greensmith, head of category marketing at Adelie Foods, said: “We may already be the UK’s biggest sandwich brand, but with this relaunch we can deliver strong growth for our customers and bring our products to more people than ever before. Every product in the range has been benchmarked to make it our tastiest range ever.

“The relaunch meets the needs of the evolving Food To Go market. This shines through with our refreshed packaging and simplified ranges that standout on shelf, while the new products allow us to have a portfolio that can flex around changing consumer missions, appealing to a wider demographic of consumers and reflecting modern food trends.”

The new branding and products will be available to retailers from 19 August.

0333 003 7843

urbaneat@adeliefoods.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 15 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East
East Midlands
London
North East
North West
Northern Ireland
Scotland
South East
South West
Wales
West Midlands
Yorkshire & Humber
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Fire destroys Simply Food store at BP sit...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG in top ten of Sunday Times list of le...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Poll

See Results

As the smaller/family owned independent forecourt businesses continue to be acquired by the big operators, do you think now could be the right time for you to sell up?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training