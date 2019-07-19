Urban Eat relaunches its food to go range

John Wood

Sandwich brand Urban Eat is relaunching its Food to Go range including new flavours and a new look.

The brand is introducing new recipes, including Street Food and Deli ranges which aim to capitalise on the latest food trends and broaden its appeal in a variety of channels.

The brand refresh will be supported by investment across a multi-channel campaign including print, digital and social advertising, in-store activations, sampling and influencer marketing.

Wayne Greensmith, head of category marketing at Adelie Foods, said: “We may already be the UK’s biggest sandwich brand, but with this relaunch we can deliver strong growth for our customers and bring our products to more people than ever before. Every product in the range has been benchmarked to make it our tastiest range ever.

“The relaunch meets the needs of the evolving Food To Go market. This shines through with our refreshed packaging and simplified ranges that standout on shelf, while the new products allow us to have a portfolio that can flex around changing consumer missions, appealing to a wider demographic of consumers and reflecting modern food trends.”

The new branding and products will be available to retailers from 19 August.

0333 003 7843

urbaneat@adeliefoods.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: