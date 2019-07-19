Robber threatens forecourt cashier with lump of wood

John Wood

A robber armed with a piece of wood has raided a BP filling station at Aintree, Liverpool.

He threatened a member of staff at the site in Long Lane, demanded money and caused damage to the shop, before stealing some alcohol.

The member of staff was described as being left “shaken” by the robbery, which took place on Wednesday July 17.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “At around 9.10pm, patrols were called to the BP garage on Long Lane to reports a man had entered in possession of what was described as a piece of wood.

“He made demands of money and caused damage to the shop, before making off in possession of a quantity of alcohol.

“The offender was described as a white male, around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with dark, shaven hair.

“The member of staff was left shaken by the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 19100387593 or @CrimestoppersUK.

