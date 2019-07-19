Co-op invests £2.5m in north Wales petrol station revamp

John Wood

The Co-op is about to embark on a £2.5m investment in its petrol filling station in Coedpoeth, north Wales.

The site will close during the afternoon of Saturday, 27 July, and undergo an 18-week programme of works which will see replacement tanks, pumps, forecourt and canopy, along with an extended food store and enhanced range.

Located in High Street, Coedpoeth, the new store will be around 3,000sq ft and run on 100% renewable electricity. It is expected to re-open towards the end of November.

The new food store will include increased customer car parking, coffee and an in-store bakery, alongside its focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, food-to-go, meal ideas, award-winning wines and essentials. The filling station will provide unleaded and super unleaded petrol and, diesel and super diesel fuels.

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to make further significant investment in north Wales, overhauling the petrol filling station and enhancing the food store in Coedpoeth in order to better serve the needs of the local community.

“We are confident that the re-development will benefit both the community and visitors to the area – and, it’s a great way to mark the 175th anniversary year of the Co-op.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: